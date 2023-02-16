OCEAN CITY — A venerable local hardware and lumber business has big plans and an application before the Planning Board that could, if approved, reshape the neighborhood of 12th Street.

Shoemaker Lumber Co. has been in business for more than a century, catering primarily to contractors.

There have been rumors that the business could shut down, or possibly leave the island, but company President Jim Argerakis described the company’s plan as the exact opposite of that.

The company plans to invest in a new commercial building and lumber storage area, keeping the business in operation and in Ocean City in a much larger structure. It also plans to consolidate its storage areas.

“If it all goes as planned, it should be pretty magnificent,” Argerakis said.

A separate application seeks to subdivide another area of the property at 12th Street and Haven Avenue into eight single-family lots.

Plans filed with the city propose the current store on West Avenue be demolished and grass planted at the site.

The business has been in operation since 1902.

Owners Lynne Tarves and Janet Young are sisters-in-law. Young’s parents bought the business in the early 1960s from the founders. Lynne married Young’s brother Jim Tarves. He and Young’s husband, Dick Young, were central figures in the company operation, but Jim Tarves died in 2016, while Dick Young died in 2020.

“They helped build this business up in a very big way,” Argerakis said.

Argerakis started at the company in 2020. Young and Tarves credited the planned expansion to Argerakis, saying without him they may have decided to cash out, selling the business or the property. Tarves said that would have changed the local economy if builders and contractors had to leave the barrier island every time they needed additional supplies.

“One contractor told me he was considering retiring if we closed,” Tarves said Wednesday.

Argerakis, for his part, shifted the credit to the staff, many of whom have worked at Shoemaker for years.

The company proposes to demolish the existing store and build a new facility across 12th Street, where the company has three storage buildings loaded with lumber and other construction supplies.

Plans are for the existing building at 12th Street and West Avenue to be demolished, according to plans filed with the city. That work would not take place until the new building is completed, if approved, Argerakis said.

The Planning Board is set to consider three applications that are part of the proposal at its March 1 meeting, 6 p.m. at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.

The first would be to build four new storage structures at 1129 Haven Ave., the second for a subdivision at 1205 Haven Ave., the third for site plan approval for the proposed new commercial property.

Argerakis said the plan would consolidate the sprawling business and allow it to expand the operation. That will include catering more toward property owners, while still seeking to keep the contractor side of the business booming.

For now, he said, contractors will come by before a major project, but fewer residents will grab a hammer or new drill.

“We’re a great hardware store that nobody knows about in some respects,” Argerakis said.

The new structure will also include room for an expanded showroom for kitchens and baths. It will improve the parking situation as well, Argerakis said.

“The current parking configuration associated with the current Shoemaker Lumber Store can best be described as a ‘hodge podge,’ relying on street parking an a small, paved lot across 12th Street,” reads the application to the Planning Board. The plans call for a larger and improved parking area at the new store and on the alley.

It will also be safer, the application contends.

“Realistically, the new store and parking configuration will be improving safety in the area, as any person familiar with the current parking situation for the current Shoemaker operation at 12th Street and West Avenue realizes that the situation is problematic at best and can be treacherous at worst,” the application reads.

The first step will be the construction of a new warehouse, with a lumber racking system that Argerakis said will make more efficient use of the space. That will allow more flexibility and consolidation of operations.

“It will allow us to have more flexibility. Today there is no vertical storage over there,” Argerakis said.

That project is expected to start in the spring. When completed, that will allow the store to be better stocked and to offer a greater selection of materials, he said.

The 37,950-square-foot area now has three storage buildings and an open area for storage of lumber.

Argerakis argues the proposal will be an improvement for Ocean City and allow the company to better serve its customers.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “It will be bigger, better and serve the community better.”

He would not say if further development could eventually take place at the site of the current building, saying the projects already on the drawing board are more than enough to work on for now.