Big changes in Atlantic County's smallest municipality

Kirn said there has been no decision on who will do the work.

“Nobody was hired,” she said. “Talking to our former solicitor, it’s OK for us to do this.”

Surran’s resignation left one seat to fill until the next election. Of three potential candidates, the council members chose Thomas Bennis, a former council member who had lost a previous reelection bid.

In voting for his nomination, Kirn cited “all of the new beginnings this year,” suggesting it would be good “to have someone who has previously been on council to be able to jump in and take off running.”

The meeting also saw Kirn sworn in for a new term after a successful run against Democratic challenger Nikki Nichols.

Surran described a widening rift on the all-Republican governing body. He said he was kicked out of the local Republican club in the fall after putting up a sign supporting Kirn’s Democratic rival, which he was told was a violation of the club’s bylaws.

Surran, whose family owns a business in town, said he had little choice but to quit.