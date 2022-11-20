Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties welcomes Yolise Sosa as its new enrollment and matching specialist.
Yolise, a native of South Jersey, is passionate about justice, education and advocating for children. While pursuing her bachelor’s degree at La Salle University, Yolise volunteered as a Big Sister. After graduating, she worked as a child enrichment coordinator for DREAM, a youth mentoring program. She is now pursuing her masters in social work at Rutgers University.
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org.
