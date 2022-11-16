Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties welcomes new program manager

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties welcomed Yeila Rivera as program manager for the BBBS High School Mentoring program.
A former Big Sister, Rivera is familiar with the work of BBBS in the community and is passionate about enriching students’ lives. Rivera was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in Vineland and completed her social work degree, graduating with distinction, at Georgian Court University.
To learn more about the role mentoring plays in the community or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.