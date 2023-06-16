VINELAND — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties recently announced that Sharon Krementz is now program manager for the organization's Mentor2.0 program. The program is also in need of adult volunteers to mentor students.

“Helping young adults has always been my passion,” Krementz said. “At one time, I was a Big Sister and it was a rewarding experience. I believe education and mentorship are major ways to assist youth in creating successful futures.”

The Mentor2.0 program focuses on improving the graduation rates of low-income, first-generation college students. Mentors and mentees are first matched together, then communicate weekly via a secure web-based platform and monthly group events. Each match is overseen by a Big Brothers Big Sisters staff member.

Mentor requirements include being at least 21 years of age and holding an associate degree or higher; having a reliable internet connection; being committed to sending a minimum of one weekly message on a topic that Mentor2.0 provides through the platform; and commitment to meeting with the mentee once every four weeks for two hours at a Mentor2.0 facilitated event during the school year.

For more information about the Mentor2.0 program, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org.