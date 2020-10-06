 Skip to main content
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties name program manager for mentor program
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties name program manager for mentor program

Madisyn Miller

Madisyn Miller will create and support matches between high school juniors and mentors in an effort to help students through their senior year and transition into college and other post-secondary pathways, according to a news release from the organization.

VINELAND — Madisyn Miller has been named program manager for the Mentor2.0 Program for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem counties, officials announced Tuesday.

Miller will create and support matches between high school juniors and mentors in an effort to help students through their senior year and transition into college and other post-secondary pathways, according to a news release from the organization.

“I am honored to accept my new role working with the Mentor2.0 program mentors and mentees,” Miller said. “Once being in their shoes, going through the college process, I know how stressful and tough the process can be. With my experience and passion for helping others, I look forward to helping the high school students and their mentors acquaint and get the most of the program.”

The program is tailored to ensure that the mentor-mentee relationship has the correct structure and guidance needed to for high school students as they approach this major milestone and transition, according to the release. As part of the program, the mentor and mentee will connect online once a week to discuss and follow the college success curriculum, a guide for the weekly online activities and conversations.

The mentor and mentee will meet virtually once a month to continue to build a strong, personal relationship and work through the college process with the support of the organization’s staff and curriculum, officials said.

“Madisyn has been an integral part of the BBBS team, and we are thrilled that she will be leading this critical initiative,” said Donna Bennett, president and CEO of BBBS. “We believe in her skills, work ethic, and know she has what it takes to help the mentors and mentees of the Mentor2.0 program be successful, feel fulfilled and make an impact through defending potential in our communities.”

To learn more about the program, visit www.southjerseybigs.org.

