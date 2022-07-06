 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big, blue, metal heart at Vineland hospital salutes frontline heroes

Inspira Blue Ribbon.jpg

A steel blue heart stands outside Inspira Medical Center Vineland following a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the monument. 

 Brownstein Group, provided

VINELAND — A 5,000-pound steel heart erected outside Inspira Medical Center Vineland is intended to show health care workers their dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will not be forgotten.

Inspira Health, which operates the hospital, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 29 for the monument dubbed the "Blue Heart for Heroes." The 11-by-12 foot heart, installed in September, greets people at the hospital's front entrance, reminding them of the toll the pandemic, which has killed more than 1 million Americans, has placed on its health care workers.

"The ‘Blue Heart for Heroes,’ at Inspira Medical Center Vineland stands as a permanent tribute to our health care heroes and will continue to inspire us all as we move forward together, as a community," Inspira Health President and CEO Amy Mansue said in a statement.

When COVID-19 began spreading in the U.S. and hospitals filled with patients as much of society locked down, Inspira Health knew it wanted to honor its frontline heroes, starting a "Blue Hearts for Heroes" campaign. The community, in solidarity, responded by placing blue hearts in their windows to show their gratitude for Inspira’s workers, the hospital said.

