Big, blue, metal heart at Vineland hospital salutes frontline heroes

VINELAND — A 5,000-pound steel heart erected outside Inspira Medical Center Vineland is intended to show health care workers their dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will not be forgotten.
Inspira Health, which operates the hospital, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 29 for the monument dubbed the "Blue Heart for Heroes." The 11-by-12 foot heart, installed in September, greets people at the hospital's front entrance, reminding them of the toll the pandemic, which has killed more than 1 million Americans, has placed on its health care workers.
"The ‘Blue Heart for Heroes,’ at Inspira Medical Center Vineland stands as a permanent tribute to our health care heroes and will continue to inspire us all as we move forward together, as a community," Inspira Health President and CEO Amy Mansue said in a statement.
People are also reading…
When COVID-19 began spreading in the U.S. and hospitals filled with patients as much of society locked down, Inspira Health knew it wanted to honor its frontline heroes, starting a "Blue Hearts for Heroes" campaign. The community, in solidarity, responded by placing blue hearts in their windows to show their gratitude for Inspira’s workers, the hospital said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.