 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bids to implode Trump Plaza top $62,500
0 comments
featured

Bids to implode Trump Plaza top $62,500

{{featured_button_text}}
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino

Demolition continues on the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, shown Dec. 17.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Bids to push the button and implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino have topped $62,500 as of Thursday morning. 

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced last week a live online auction to solicit bids for the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion will take place in February, though he has not specified a time or date.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Online fundraising campaigns have been started to give notable people such as Hillary Clinton, Trump's competitor in the 2016 presidential election, and Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleged an affair with Trump in 2006, the opportunity to push the button. As of Thursday morning, the campaign for Clinton had raised $100 and the campaign for Daniels had raised $1,830, nowhere near enough for either to be the winning bidder.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.

Following a storm in the spring where pieces of the building’s façade flew off and crashed below on the streets and Boardwalk, the city declared the Plaza a safety hazard. The city later filed a complaint with the courts to force Icahn to either remediate or tear down the building, but the investor’s team said the demolition process was already underway.

The Sands casino was imploded in October 2007 to make room for a new resort property that never materialized. The lot remains vacant.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News