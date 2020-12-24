Bids to implode Trump Plaza top $62,500

ATLANTIC CITY — Bids to push the button and implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino have topped $62,500 as of Thursday morning.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced last week a live online auction to solicit bids for the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion will take place in February, though he has not specified a time or date.

