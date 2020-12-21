Bids to implode Trump Plaza top $53,000

Bids to push the button and implode Trump Plaza have topped $53,000 as of Monday morning.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday the launch of a live online auction to solicit bids on the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion would now take place in February, but he did not disclose a date or time.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.

Following a storm in the spring where pieces of the building’s facade flew off and crashed below on the streets and Boardwalk, the city declared the Plaza a safety hazard. The city later filed a complaint with the courts to force Icahn to either remediate or tear down the building, but the savvy investor’s team said the demolition process was already underway.