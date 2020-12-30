Bids to implode Trump Plaza top $175,000

ATLANTIC CITY — Bids to push the button and implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino have topped $175,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Bids on the demolition have increased by a more than a $100,000 since last week. On Christmas Eve, bids for the demolition were $62,500.

There are 20 days remaining in the bidding process.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced earlier this month a live online auction to solicit bids for the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion will take place in February, though he has not specified a time or date.