Bids to implode Trump Plaza holding at $175,000

ATLANTIC CITY — Bids to push the button and implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino are holding at $175,000 as of Monday morning.
Bids to implode the building have been at $175,000 since Dec. 30.
Bidding ends Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced last month a live online auction to solicit bids for the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion will take place in February, though he has not specified a time or date.
Online fundraising campaigns have been started to give notable people such as Hillary Clinton, Trump’s competitor in the 2016 presidential election, and Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who alleged an affair with Trump in 2006, the opportunity to push the button. As of Wednesday morning, the campaign for Clinton had raised $100 and the campaign for Daniels had raised $1,935, nowhere near enough for either to be the winning bidder.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.
Following a storm in the spring during which pieces of the building’s façade flew off and crashed below on the streets and Boardwalk, the city declared the Plaza a safety hazard. The city later filed a complaint with the courts to force Icahn to either remediate or tear down the building, but the investor’s team said the demolition process was already underway.
The Sands casino was imploded in October 2007 to make room for a new resort property that never materialized. The lot remains vacant.
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
