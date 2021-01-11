Bids to implode Trump Plaza holding at $175,000

ATLANTIC CITY — Bids to push the button and implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino are holding at $175,000 as of Monday morning.

Bids to implode the building have been at $175,000 since Dec. 30.

Bidding ends Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced last month a live online auction to solicit bids for the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion will take place in February, though he has not specified a time or date.