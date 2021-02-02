Bids for sewer improvements come in more than double what Middle Township officials expected

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Sticker shock hit members of the Township Committee hard Monday as they learned the first phase of a plan to replace four sanitary sewer pump stations would cost more than double the original estimate.
The lowest bid on the project came in just over $2.5 million, Engineer Angelo Bufaino told committee members during a workshop meeting, held remotely.
“We had estimated (a) somewhat lower value, but the scope of the work increased over what we originally thought,” Bufaino said.
“I have to ask; I’m in construction. I do this every day, all day long. How are you a million and a half different?” asked Committeeman Theron “Ike” Gandy during the meeting. He questioned whether the price estimate was to replace the pumping stations or just to retrofit them. Just retrofitting, Bufaino replied.
Gandy said he was blown away by the bids.
“What did we miss?” he said.
The township has been preparing for the project since 2019, when it approved a $211,475 contract with Bufaino’s engineering firm, Mott MacDonald, to evaluate the pumping stations that move wastewater from township homes and businesses to the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority for treatment.
According to township officials, the 21 stations and the pipes that lead to and from them are outdated and in need of extensive work. Some are more than 30 years old. The stations set to be repaired in the first phase are the ones in the worst shape, Bufaino told committee members.
These stations were not only the oldest, Bufaino said, they were also among the lowest, below flood elevation, which added to the cost of the project.
“Obviously it’s a little higher than we were hoping, but I think that’s just part of working on the Cape May peninsula, prices come in higher,” he said. The original plan was to do as bare-bones a project as possible, he told members of the three-person committee, but additional elements were added both to improve working conditions and the station’s resilience.
“A new emergency generator doesn’t come cheap. They come at 75 grand to put in. Those kinds of things just increase the cost, unfortunately,” he said.
The plans are to fix the stations in the long term, he said, with the improvements to last at least 20 years.
Township Administrator Kim Krauss suggested later phases may not be as expensive.
“We want to keep in mind that these are the worst of the worst of the pump stations. They’re in the most antiquated condition,” she said. They were constructed in the early 1980s and badly need attention. “While it’s not ideal,” she said, the township has a tough decision to make, whether to scale back the project or move forward as planned.
Funding the work will be a challenge.
Susan Anastasio-Quinones, the township’s chief financial officer, said the township already approved a $2.5 million ordinance in 2019 to fund improvements to the sewer system, in part to track down the reason the township’s costs for sewer treatment were climbing sharply. Of that, a little over $2.1 million remains, leaving the township short of any of the bids.
It is possible the additional funding could come out of the 2021 budget for the township water and sewer utility, she said, or the township could bond for the extra money.
Mayor Tim Donohue said he would not like to delay the project too long. The project will ultimately save money in some areas, he said, and is needed. He added he would not want a long delay between phases of the work.
“To do that, we’re going to need these funds in place,” he said.
Officials expect to approve a contract by the end of April once financing is secured.
“One way or another, we can either come up with it in the budget or we can hopefully have the next capital ordinance in place,” Anastasio-Quinones said.
“I think we’ve got enough challenges in the budget at this point,” Donohue said.
The sewer improvement work includes three pump stations on Stone Harbor Boulevard and one on Roosevelt Boulevard, with each requiring extensive work, according to Krauss. That will include bypassing the existing system while the demolition and reconstruction takes place, new electrical work and more. On the outside, plans call for landscaping, new security fences and other visible improvements, but most of the work will be completed inside the stations.
