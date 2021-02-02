Bids for sewer improvements come in more than double what Middle Township officials expected

Susan Anastasio-Quinones, the township’s chief financial officer, said the township already approved a $2.5 million ordinance in 2019 to fund improvements to the sewer system, in part to track down the reason the township’s costs for sewer treatment were climbing sharply. Of that, a little over $2.1 million remains, leaving the township short of any of the bids.

It is possible the additional funding could come out of the 2021 budget for the township water and sewer utility, she said, or the township could bond for the extra money.

Mayor Tim Donohue said he would not like to delay the project too long. The project will ultimately save money in some areas, he said, and is needed. He added he would not want a long delay between phases of the work.

“To do that, we’re going to need these funds in place,” he said.

Officials expect to approve a contract by the end of April once financing is secured.

“One way or another, we can either come up with it in the budget or we can hopefully have the next capital ordinance in place,” Anastasio-Quinones said.

“I think we’ve got enough challenges in the budget at this point,” Donohue said.