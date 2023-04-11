Half of those surveyed in a new Monmouth University poll on President Joe Biden's job performance say his policies are failing to assist middle-class Americans as he eyes a second term in the White House.

About 10% of Americans say middle-class families are benefiting from the president's job performance, compared to 51% who say the opposite, according to Monmouth's poll conducted from March 16-20.

In the first months of Biden's presidency, more respondents said the middle class benefited a lot (19% in June 2021), and fewer said not at all (36%).

Biden’s current ratings from Monmouth mirror those of former President Donald Trump in his administration's first year in office. (11% a lot and 53% not at all in December 2017). Trump's improved by the end of his term (32% a lot and 32% not at all), Monmouth University said.

“Biden’s appeal when he ran for president was that he understands the average Joe," Patrick Murray, director of the university's independent Polling Institute, said in releasing the survey's results. "Reaction to his policy agenda, however, suggests it is an area where he remains weak."

The New Jersey school's tally comes after Biden, a Democrat, teased a reelection campaign in 2024.

Currently, 38% of Americans describe themselves as middle class, 29% as working class, 14% as poor, and 16% as upper middle class or higher, with "small" partisan differences in the economic staff self-reports in Monmouth's survey, which gathered responses from about 800 participants.

However, political distinctions are in response to a question about financial stability.

Overall, four in 10 Americans (41%) say they are struggling to keep their financial stability, while 46% feel their finances are stable and just 12% say their situation is improving.

In polls from 2017 to 2021, the number of people reported to be foundering financially ranged within a lower level, between 20% and 29%. Currently, the number of Americans who feel they are struggling include nearly nine in 10 of those who consider themselves to be poor, about half of the working class, and nearly three in 10 of the middle class. About one in 8 of those who are upper middle class or even better off feel they are struggling, the poll found.

In party lines, Republicans (45%) and independents (46%) are more likely than Democrats (28%) to report they are struggling, Monmouth's poll found. No partisan differences were noted on that question in 2017 — 28% of Republicans, 28% of independents, and 31% of Democrats said they were struggling then.

Political analysts have cited inflation concerns as a top issue Biden has faced throughout his nearly 2.5 years in the Oval Office. Concerns about high prices hindering budgets remain in the U.S. but have ebbed slightly, Monmouth said its poll learned.

One-quarter of the public pointed out inflation (24%) or rising gas prices (1%) as the biggest concern facing their family right now, a drop from the number who said the same last summer (33% for inflation in general and 15% for gas prices specifically). The economy (12%) and paying bills (12%) are among other top concerns mentioned.

Six years ago, affording health care was the biggest concern for American families (25% in January 2017), followed by job security (14%) and everyday bills (12%). Today, just 4% mention health care costs and 5% name job security as their top worry, the poll found.