The Biden administration has suggested Atlantic City International Airport as a potential shelter for asylum seekers in New York City, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggested this week to Mayor Eric Adams that the airport property in Egg Harbor Township could be used to shelter migrants, according to the news outlet.

The airport, which is operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, is one of 11 federally owned sites recommended to Adams in a letter from Homeland Security officials, Bloomberg reported.

SJTA officials declined to comment. Egg Harbor Township Mayor Laura Pfrommer could not be reached for questions.

The plan was quickly condemned by South Jersey lawmakers.

“The Biden Administration is systematically destroying our country, and this is just another step in that process,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. “It endangers our national security, given the sensitive nature of the mission at both the FAA Technical Center and the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, which are located within the airport complex. If New York City can’t handle the flood of illegal immigrants pouring into our country, then how the hell do they expect a community less than one percent its size to do so?”

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy’s office declined to comment.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said the move would punish the region for national immigration policy failures.

“Atlantic County residents shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of our border and the outrageous ‘sanctuary’ state and city policies of Democrats in Washington, New York, Trenton and across the country,” Polistina said in a statement.

Other sites mentioned in the letter include Stewart International Airport, a small Hudson Valley facility used mostly by private jets, Bloomberg reported.

The facilities the federal government sought out could help New York City officials handle 60,000 asylum seekers, according to the Bloomberg report.

Earlier this month, Adams asked Biden’s team for more help. The federal government promised the city $140 million in aid.

A request for comment from Adams’ office was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.