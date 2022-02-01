Biden appoints former state senator Andrzejczak to USDA role

WASHINGTON — Former state lawmaker Bob Andrzejczak was appointed by President Joe Biden to one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s leadership positions last week.
The former New Jersey senator and assemblyman will be the new executive director for the department’s Farm Service Agency in the state.
Andrzejczak did not return a request for comment Monday.
Andrzejczak is one of seven newly appointed administrators for the USDA and Small Business Administration. The appointees have been selected by Biden as a part of his plans to help rebuild communities ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic disparities, the White House said.
Andrzejczak, a Democrat, previously served a First Legislative District assemblyman in the New Jersey Legislature, later being appointed to the open Senate seat after now U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, vacated it after winning a seat in Washington.
In Trenton, Andrzejczack chaired the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, closely working with New Jersey’s agriculture community.
Andrzejczak later lost his election bid in 2019, to now Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
Andrzejczak grew up in Cape May County, attending Lower Cape May Regional High School before joining the U.S. Army and being deployed to Iraq.
During his second deployment in the Middle East, Andrzejczak was severely injured when his convoy was attacked, prompting doctors to amputate his left leg and sending him home for a two-year recovery at Walter Reed Medical Center, in Maryland.
Andrzejack holds a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his efforts during his service in the Middle East. He also was awarded Army Achievement medals, an Army Good Conduct medal, a National Service of Defense medal, a Global War on Terror medal, an Iraq Campaign medal with a Campaign Star, an Army Service Ribbon, and a Combat Infantry Badge, according to the New Jersey Democrats.
