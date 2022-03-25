Bicyclist killed in Middle Township crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May Court House man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing an intersection last weekend.
Middle Township police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Romney Place around 2 p.m. March 19.
James Allen, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Allen was traveling west on Romney Place and attempted to cross Magnolia Drive when he was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Suburban.
Witnesses told officers that Allen didn't stop at the intersection before crossing, police said.
No complaints were filed against the Suburban's unidentified driver, police said.
The crash was investigated by the Middle Township Crash Team, Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Middle Township Rescue and Middle Township Fire Police also assisted on scene.
