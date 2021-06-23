Bicyclist involved in crash arrested with handgun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A bicyclist was arrested and charged with weapons offenses after being involved in a crash on Monday night, Lt. Kevin Fair of the Atlantic City Police Department said Wednesday.

At 10:49 p.m., ACPD officers responded to the intersection of Connecticut and Grammercy avenues in reference to a crash involving a car and a cyclist, Fair said.

A witness told police that the bicyclist, Dennis Rodgers, 22, of Atlantic City, had dropped a handgun from his satchel when he fell to the ground.

Rodgers was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

When officers retrieved the gun, it was discovered that it had been stolen out of North Carolina, Fair said.

Rodgers was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.

The driver of the car was not injured.

