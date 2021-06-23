Bicyclist involved in crash arrested with handgun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A bicyclist was arrested and charged with weapons offenses after being involved in a crash on Monday night, Lt. Kevin Fair of the Atlantic City Police Department said Wednesday.
At 10:49 p.m., ACPD officers responded to the intersection of Connecticut and Grammercy avenues in reference to a crash involving a car and a cyclist, Fair said.
A witness told police that the bicyclist, Dennis Rodgers, 22, of Atlantic City, had dropped a handgun from his satchel when he fell to the ground.
Support Local Journalism
Rodgers was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
When officers retrieved the gun, it was discovered that it had been stolen out of North Carolina, Fair said.
Rodgers was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.