Bicyclist involved in crash arrested with gun in Atlantic City
Bicyclist involved in crash arrested with gun in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A bicyclist was charged with weapons offenses after being involved in a crash Monday night, police said.

At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to Connecticut and Grammercy avenues in reference to a crash involving a car and a cyclist, Lt. Kevin Fair said Wednesday in a news release.

A witness told police the bicyclist, Dennis Rodgers, 22, of Atlantic City, dropped a handgun from his satchel when he fell to the ground.

Rodgers was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. His injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

When officers retrieved the gun, it was discovered it had been stolen out of North Carolina, Fair said. 

Rodgers was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.

The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

