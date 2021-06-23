Bicyclist involved in crash arrested with gun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A bicyclist was charged with weapons offenses after being involved in a crash Monday night, police said.
At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to Connecticut and Grammercy avenues in reference to a crash involving a car and a cyclist, Lt. Kevin Fair said Wednesday in a news release.
A witness told police the bicyclist, Dennis Rodgers, 22, of Atlantic City, dropped a handgun from his satchel when he fell to the ground.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Sunday after they allegedly found him with 90 bag…
Rodgers was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. His injuries were not deemed life-threatening.
When officers retrieved the gun, it was discovered it had been stolen out of North Carolina, Fair said.
Rodgers was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.
The driver of the car was not injured, police said.
