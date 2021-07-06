Bezaire, facing charges of cyber-harassment against two women, takes leave of absence from Cape May Council

CAPE MAY — City Councilman Chris Bezaire, facing charges of cyber-harassment against two women, decided against attending the July 6 City Council meeting.
He plans to step back as a member of council while legal proceedings continue.
“I discussed it with City Council and I agreed I will take a leave of absence at least up until Aug. 21, until we see what develops,” Bezaire said Tuesday.
A pre-indictment conference is planned for Aug. 20, according to Bezaire’s defense attorney, John Tumelty of Marmora.
Bezaire, 43, was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend. The prosecutor’s office later added charges of cyber-harassment, contempt of court and impersonation against a second person.
Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury ordered Bezaire’s release from county jail on June 28, almost two weeks after his arrest. At the time, Tumelty said Bezaire was happy to return to his family, his business and his normal activities.
But he will not return to City Council while the charges remain unresolved.
“We don’t have the authority to make him resign,” Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock said Tuesday afternoon. He said the city has a great deal of important issues to work on this summer. “We recognize that this is a distraction to the city of Cape May.”
Mullock said it will be up to the justice system to resolve the accusations against Bezaire, not the Cape May City Council.
“Several members asked that he take a leave of absence so that we can continue with the city’s business,” Mullock said.
There are five members of City Council in Cape May, including Mullock and Bezaire.
Bezaire was elected to council in 2020. He is a real estate agent whose family has lived in the city for five generations.
On Tuesday afternoon, hours before the start of the first City Council meeting since his release, Bezaire contacted reporters to say he would not attend the meeting. He said he would not attend any council meeting “until we get this litigation figured out.”
He later corrected himself. He faces criminal charges, not civil litigation.
Bezaire said he would make no comment on the charges themselves, saying any further statement would be up to his attorney.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s office launched the investigation in May into allegations against Bezaire, working with detectives from Middle Township.
Bezaire was charged with invasion of privacy, cyber-harassment, stalking, and contempt of court, according to information released June 16 by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
According to the second criminal complaint, filed June 24, Bezaire is also accused of creating a false account on Facebook in February and posting under the name of the second victim. Neither of the alleged victims has been named.
The complaint alleges he posted “lewd, indecent or obscene material” to a Facebook group with the intent of causing emotional harm.
