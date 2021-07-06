Bezaire, facing charges of cyber-harassment against two women, takes leave of absence from Cape May Council

Mullock said it will be up to the justice system to resolve the accusations against Bezaire, not the Cape May City Council.

“Several members asked that he take a leave of absence so that we can continue with the city’s business,” Mullock said.

There are five members of City Council in Cape May, including Mullock and Bezaire.

Bezaire was elected to council in 2020. He is a real estate agent whose family has lived in the city for five generations.

On Tuesday afternoon, hours before the start of the first City Council meeting since his release, Bezaire contacted reporters to say he would not attend the meeting. He said he would not attend any council meeting “until we get this litigation figured out.”

He later corrected himself. He faces criminal charges, not civil litigation.

Bezaire said he would make no comment on the charges themselves, saying any further statement would be up to his attorney.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s office launched the investigation in May into allegations against Bezaire, working with detectives from Middle Township.