Beyond van Gogh Immersive Experience coming to Atlantic City

The multimedia art experience will feature more than 300 pieces made by famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.
Van Gogh’s art “comes to life” in a three-dimensional exhibit using projections that make the artist’s work appear, disappear and flow across multiple surfaces, organizers said.
Some of the classic art that can be seen includes van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night,” which will be accompanied by van Gogh’s own words, set to a symphonic score.
The location has not been announced, but those interested can register for presale tickets at vangoghatlanticcity.com.
