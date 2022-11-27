Better Together program starts up at Seashore Gardens

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center welcomed new and returning students from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies for the intergenerational program Better Together on Nov. 6.
The teens in attendance learned what it was like to be “older” by performing exercises that impacted their vision, dexterity and mobility. Then, they spent time catching up with the residents.
Better Together is a program of the Board of Jewish Education of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. It connects Seashore Gardens residents with Jewish teens from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies, with programs centering on Jewish values.
