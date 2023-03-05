NORTHFIELD — Sunday School students from Congregation Beth Israel participated in a cooking program in celebration of Tu B'Shevat, led by Shara Gadomski.
Also called the New Year of the Trees, Tu B'Shevat, observed this year from Feb. 5-6, celebrates trees and the environment. For the event, students ranging from preschool age to sixth grade got to make "healthy donuts" from cored apple slices. The apple slices were then decorated by students using cream cheese frosting, yogurt, sprinkles and more. With their donuts, the students were taught how to say the blessing over their fruit.
Beth Israel is the largest Reform congregation on the mainland in South Jersey and offers educational programs through its religious school, as well as regular Shabbat services. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
