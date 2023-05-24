NORTHFIELD — Congregation Beth Israel celebrated the last day of Sunday School on May 7 by giving awards to students in preschool through grade 6. Awards included "perfect attendance," the "early bird" award, and recognition in Hebrew and Judaic studies.
For more information on Beth Israel's educational programs, call 609-641-3600, email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Jacklyn McQuarrie
Editorial Clerk
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
