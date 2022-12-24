Beth Israel celebrates Hanukkah with ‘Love, Light, Latkes’

Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield hosted a “Love, Light, Latkes” Hanukkah celebration Dec. 11 with food, games and a magic show.
The event was organized by Beth Israel’s newest group, Kehilah Love, and included a cocktail bar, hot cocoa bar, Sufganiyot “donut” station and more. Kids decorated Hanukkah gingerbread houses, and attendees brought new, unwrapped toys to donate.
Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.
