Beth Israel celebrates Hanukkah with ‘Love, Light, Latkes’

Ukrainian Jews gathered in Kyiv on Sunday, December 18, to mark the start of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a time when much of the country has been plunged into darkness by waves of Russian strikes on energy structure, cutting power to millions.  At the city’s iconic Independence Square, people huddled together for warmth to watch the lighting of what officials said was Europe’s largest Hanukkah menorah.

Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield hosted a “Love, Light, Latkes” Hanukkah celebration Dec. 11 with food, games and a magic show.

The event was organized by Beth Israel’s newest group, Kehilah Love, and included a cocktail bar, hot cocoa bar, Sufganiyot “donut” station and more. Kids decorated Hanukkah gingerbread houses, and attendees brought new, unwrapped toys to donate.

For more information about Beth Israel’s programs, call 609-641-3600 or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.

