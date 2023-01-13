Beth Israel brings US Virgin Islands scholarship tradition to 5 Atlantic County high school students

From left, Fatumata Kamara, of Atlantic County Institute of Technology; Anna Vicente, of Mainland Regional High School; Christopher Wright, of Pleasantville High School; Congregation Beth Israel President Linda Karp; Rabbi Michael Feshbach; Nazim Adderly, of Atlantic City High School; and Hannah Jakos, of Egg Harbor Township High School. Kamara, Vicente, Wright, Adderly and Jakos the inaugural winners of the Spirit of MLK Award and scholarship Friday at Beth Israel in Northfield.
Rabbi Michael Feshbach gives Nasim Adderly, of Atlantic City High School, his Spirit of MLK Award on Friday at Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield.
Fatumata Kamara, from Atlantic County Institute of Technology, challenged the community to do more to help each other.
Hannah Jakos, of Egg Harbor Township High School, wanted to see the strides in the community over the last three years continue.
Rabbi Michael Feshbach gives Anna Vicente, of Mainland Regional High School, her Spirit of MLK Award on Friday at Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield.
Rabbi Michael Feshbach gives Christopher Wright, of Pleasantville High School, his Spirit of MLK Award on Friday at Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield.
Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz was the keynote speaker Friday night in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD — Christopher Wright talked about being young leaders. Nasim Adderly talked of continuing the dream.
Anna Vicente wanted equality for women by making feminine hygiene products accessible for all. Fatumata Kamara challenged people to do more to help each other. Hannah Jakos wanted to see the strides made in the community over the past three years continue.
They were the five Atlantic County high school students who received the inaugural Beth Israel Spirit of MLK Award on Friday evening during a service at the synagogue. The students — Adderly of Atlantic City High School, Kamara of Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Jakos of Egg Harbor Township High School, Vicente of Mainland Regional High School and Wright of Pleasantville High School — read essays that answered the question "How would you change America?" in front of more than 100 members of Congregation Beth Israel.
Rabbi Michael Feshbach, of Beth Israel in Northfield, said the recent FBI warnings about thr…
He described St. Thomas as "historically beautiful" and said it is one of only five active synagogues in the world that has sand on the floor and is the oldest in use under the United States flag.
For more than 30 years, St. Thomas would give out these scholarships, which would be a big deal on the island.
Feshbach returned to the United States six months ago and is now head of Beth Israel. He emailed principals of every public high school in Atlantic County, as well as Ocean City, and left it up to the schools to choose a recipient under their own parameters.
None of the five recipients is Jewish, Feshbach noted. About a half hour before the service, he took the students up onto the bimah and showed them the ark where the scrolls of the Torah are kept.
The recipients include volunteers, honors students and young local leaders, all from varying backgrounds. Each received a standing ovation from the congregation after reading their essays.
Friday's roughly two-hour service mixed Hebrew scripture, prayer and song with readings from King's work and speeches, most notably his "I Have a Dream" speech. The congregation joined in at points.
ATLANTIC CITY — It was a “blue sky day” in the resort Friday, as Councilman Kaleem Shabazz put it.
After each of the five students read their essays, keynote speaker and Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who is also president of the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP, spoke for about 15 minutes, commending the students, sharing anecdotes from his younger days as a civil rights activist and inviting the congregation to participate Monday in the MLK Walk/March in Atlantic City.
"I feel like after listening to the presentation by the young people, I should just say 'hello' and sit down and let them be the keynote," Shabazz joked. "This night, I hope that you young people remember this, because it's not important what I say, it's important what you say and what you do."
Feshbach said the event was held to promote unity and that "we are not different nor apart, we are a part of the life of Atlantic and Cape May counties."
He hopes the scholarship, to be awarded around the winter holiday annually, will grow and that every eligible high school picks a recipient next year.
"I want this to get to the point where these kids will say in their senior year and put on their college applications they were a Beth Israel Spirit of MLK Award winner," Feshbach said.
PHOTOS: The 1st annual Spirit of MLK Award at Beth Israel in Northfield
