Beth Hoffman new Bacharach president, CEO

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Beth Hoffman, of Ocean City, is the new president and CEO of Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation.
Hoffman has been with Bacharach since 1986 and has been the vice president of clinical services since 1991. She began her career as the physical therapy supervisor, providing bedside therapy at Atlantic City Medical Center (now AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus).
The Board of Governors recently named her to replace former CEO Richard J. Kathrins, who stepped down after 37 years of leading the institution.
Kathrins will continue to serve on the Bacharach board and as chief policy and regulatory officer, according to Bacharach.
“With his extraordinary devotion and skill, Rich led Bacharach into the age of modern medicine and through revolutionary changes in rehabilitation," said Philip J. Perskie, chairman of the board. "Beth is perfectly poised to take the reins and continue the advancement of rehabilitation medicine in our community. We are lucky to have her.”
In 1987, Hoffman became assistant director of physical therapy, and in 1988 she was named director of physical therapy.
She holds a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from the University of Delaware and a master's degree in physical therapy from Temple University.
Hoffman has belonged to the American Physical Therapy Association since 1979 and served as secretary of the New Jersey Chapter of the APTA from 2006 to 2012. She has been a delegate to the House of Delegates, APTA Leadership, for 12 years.
She has been active in the New Jersey Hospital Association, Corporate Constituency Group since 2004, and has been a member of the New Jersey Hospital Association, Rehabilitation Advisory Committee since 2015.
