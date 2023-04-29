Reminiscent of the perennial sunset celebrations at Mallory Square in Key West, Florida, the city of Brigantine is contoured in a way that makes the sunset views unparalleled from the island’s 10th Street South bayfront origination point.

And facing directly west on its bay side, no home on the island is as ideally situated or more specifically designed to maximize those incredible views than the five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home at 913 Bayshore Ave.

Sited on the other side of the bulkheaded dead-end street from the Brigantine Yacht Club, the three-level, elevator-equipped home encompasses more than 4,600 square feet and boasts breathtaking views of Brigantine’s Baremore Quarters Cove, the bay and marshlands, and Atlantic City’s marina district.

The home was built by the late Andy Simpson, who was highly regarded for his attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. The lifelong area resident was also Brigantine’s mayor at the time of his death in 2020. In the course of constructing the Bayshore Avenue home 16 years ago, he met the couple who would purchase it and later become his friends and co-owners of Bootleggers Liquor Outlet in Northfield.

After the house was framed, it was customized by the current owners with guidance from a New York City designer. It has special features such as a floating wooden staircase, an interior of contemporary design and commanding views of the bay. Each detail was meticulously thought out by the owners, such as the chandelier in the front hallway that took months to locate, and is frequently noticed and praised by passersby.

The street end of the house is like the epicenter of Brigantine for all who enjoy watching sunsets year-round, says the owners. It has a lovely, vast view of the bay sunset as well as Atlantic City and other attractive residences that line Bayshore Avenue.

Among the property’s myriad amenities is a large custom kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a center island, ample counter space, and granite and concrete countertops. The concrete countertops are laced with seashells gathered from the Brigantine beaches.

There is also a fireplace-equipped living room with coffered ceilings and hardwood floors that span the rest of the home, allowing for majestic views year-round; three full-sized designer bathrooms and a powder room with Toto toilets and towel warmers; an attached two-car garage with a loft and a paver-stone driveway with additional parking for at least two more cars; and a beautiful crushed-stone rear yard and patio.

The rear patio leads to a dock equipped with a boat lift, personal watercraft lift and in-water slips. Boaters will find easy and quick access to the ocean and other short points through Brigantine’s back bays and the Absecon Inlet. That particular part of the bay where 913 Bayshore is located, according to the owners, offers some of the deepest water directly adjacent to the property, making it accessible for much larger boats to dock. A freshwater-equipped cleaning station allows fishermen to clean their catch at the dock and bring the filets in through the back door.

Brigantine is unique in that it is among a mere handful of New Jersey shore towns that offers four-wheel-drive beach access in designated areas with a permit. Also unique is the fact that about a third of the barrier island’s northern landmass is among a scant few sections of the state’s coastline that is undeveloped, making it a nature-lover’s utopia.

The island is also home to a historic 18-hole golf course, built in 1927 in the rare Scottish-links design, which capitalizes on such assets as natural bay views, native plant life, ponds and marsh grasses.

Almost anything that anyone might desire is within walking distance or a short drive of the home, including the beach, a full-service shopping center, and many restaurants and entertainment options in and around Atlantic City.

For more information on this exceptional bayside Brigantine home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com.

The owners of 913 Bayshore Ave. also own the empty contiguous lot next door on the bay, which is large enough to be developed and could be negotiated into the price if a prospective buyer were interested in purchasing both properties.