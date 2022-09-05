Bergen County woman struck by car in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Bergen County woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after she was struck by a car early Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Route 72 and Marsha Drive around 12:48 a.m.

Following an investigation officers learned that Alexa Paradiso, of Oakland, Bergen County, and friends were attempting to cross into Beach Haven West, police said in a news release.

While Paradiso was crossing, Kathryn Loftus, 27, of Harvey Cedars, was eastbound in a 2019 Honda CRV when she struck the 21-year-old, police said.

Paradiso was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Charges against Loftus have not been filed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189 ext. 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org.