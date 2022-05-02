Bereaved mothers come together, find support at En Blanc DInner

BRIDGETON — With Mother’s Day on the horizon, the beginning of May can be an especially trying time for women who have lost children.

There are those, however, who are working to make them feel less alone.

Mothers Uplifting Mothers or MUMs — a group of New Jersey mothers who have each experienced the death of a child — hosted its inaugural En Blanc Dinner on Sunday. The group was marking International Bereaved Mother’s Day, which takes place on the first Sunday of May. Scores of people gathered inside a tent overlooking the Bridgeton riverfront, eating, dancing and remembering those who have passed away over the course of the four-hour ceremony.

Karen Barnett, the director of the Bridgeton Municipal Alliance and a lead organizer of MUMs, thanked the mothers for coming out. Early on in the dinner, she encouraged those in attendance to reflect on the happy memories they had of their loved ones.

“Today is not a day to mourn, today is a day to think on those things that are good,” Barnett said. “Although you’re here for something that people would consider to be sad, there is laughter, there is yet joy here with us today.”

Deborah Deshields, a member of MUMs who helped found the organization, lost both a son and a daughter. Attending the dinner Sunday with her family, Deshields said she was grateful for the opportunity for bereaved mothers to gather and find strength in one another.

“It’s a beautiful thing, for us to come together like this and realize that we’re all going through the same thing,” Deshields said.

Joined together inside the tent and staying out of the rain from a cold May day, people shared hot meals and listened to a performance put on by a choir from Cornerstone Community Church in Vineland. It being an En Blanc dinner, most of the guests donned all-white attire to mark the occasion. As the rain cleared later in the day, people began making their way toward the center of the riverfront to dance.

Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly delivered introductory remarks. He thanked the MUMs organizers and called the event the epitome of how the city would come together to triumph over hardships.

“That’s what it’s all about, that’s what community is all about, to support each other through the ups and downs that life may bring,” Kelly said.

Terri Elliott’s first-born son, Joseph Robert Elliott was killed about 11 years ago on July 22, 2011. He was survived by six children of his own. She recalled how isolated she was after her son’s death, but had been able to endure to celebrate the life of her son. Standing next to her was one of her grandsons, named after Joseph.

“We’re making it, we’re making it,” Elliott said. “That’s what we’re going to do, celebrate his life.”

Stephanie Baker was attending in honor of her late sister, Laquanda Fedd, who was killed on Memorial Day 1999. She said she also felt support from the dinner Sunday.

“It’s like family, we all talk to each other about how to cope,” Baker said.

Connie Chann came to honor the memory of her late daughter, Tara Valentin. She is currently raising Valentin’s son, her grandson, with the help of her niece Becky Fry. Reflecting on the dinner Sunday, Chann said that she appreciated the support she was receiving from her friends and family.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child and it really does,” Chann said. “Because I need that village now, because I’ve been through a lot. It’s nothing you ever get over, you just get through it day by day.”

Some at the dinner Sunday were still awaiting closure on their loss.

Latanya Pierce-Mack said her son, Keon Butler, was killed in August 2015. Trial for his death was only set to begin next week — May 10, the day after what would have been Butler’s birthday. She was there with multiple family members and noted that Butler was survived by five children. Tonya Allen-Brown, Pierce-Mack’s cousin, said that the family was planning to hold a celebration of Butler’s life for his birthday next week.

“It’s been a journey, a struggle, his kids are here,” Pierce-Mack said. “We’re trying to cope.”

During the midpoint of the dinner, several MUMs members and anti-violence activists gave speeches, including a member of the gun-control advocacy group Moms Demand Action.

Ashley Campbell, the reigning Miss Cumberland County Area and the first Black woman to hold that title, delivered a brief address at the dinner. From Bridgeton, Campbell highlighted the importance of taking care of one’s mental health and destigmatizing mental-health treatment.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae also spoke at the event. She discussed how her work with MUMs has impacted how the Prosecutor’s Office interacts with child victims who have experienced trauma. She added that the group has helped her office design victim and witness programs that help those who have had loved ones fall victim to violence or opioid abuse.

“We want you to know that it’s just a privilege to be associated with Mothers Uplifting Mothers, so that no one else has to go through the pain that you have all gone through but have turned into triumph and support for other mothers,” Webb-McRae said.

Alaya Mathis, 7, also spoke at the dinner. One of Terri Elliott’s granddaughters, thanked the mothers in attendance for their dedication and strength.

“Everything is so hard to do, but you get through it,” Mathis said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

