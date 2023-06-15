ATLANTIC CITY — For the third time in its history, the North American Bengali Conference will bring its festivities to the resort by hosting the Celebration of Freedom over Fourth of July weekend.

"Being a hospitality industry, we're so excited to welcome your convention here," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday during a news conference at Kennedy Plaza announcing the event.

From June 30 to July 2, a mixture of events geared around Bengali culture — which derives from a region near the border of India and Bangladesh — will be held throughout the resort, including a torch lighting intended to symbolize the strength of the community.

"It's going to give us shades of the Olympics," Small said.

More than 8,000 people are expected to travel to the resort during the holiday weekend for the festival, officials said.

The event is being put on through a partnership between the KPC Bengali Hall of Fame, a New Jersey-based philanthropic organization, and Sree Sree Gita Atlantic City, a Bangladeshi Hindu immigrant group.

The conference strives to address issues concerning Bengali culture in North America and India, its organizers said Thursday.

It was first held in 1981, coming to the resort in 2005 and 2018, said Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, convener for the conference's 2023 edition.

"It's full of life and full of positive vibration in the City of Atlantic City, and we're going to add to it," Mukhopadhyay said.

The anticipated crowd is expected to generate $6 million to $8 million in economic revenue, officials said.

"The city has such a rich and diverse cultural experience here," said Joe Berg, chief of staff for state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic. "It really is amazing to see the events that get put on and give everyone the opportunity to have exposure to these wonderful cultures."

Each of the events is a large-scale celebration, which is common in Bengali culture, Mukhopadhyay said.

The festival will begin June 30 with more than 100 electronic torches from organizations across the U.S. being lit and carried from Bader Field to Albany Avenue, ending with a celebration at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk.

During the festival there will be a world-record attempt in which 500 conches are hopefully going to be blown concurrently for one minute.

"In typical South Asian culture, conch blowing is almost everywhere," Mukhopadhyay said. "They blow their conch to mark the beginning of something good."

The festival will include a three-mile run on the Boardwalk, as well as a film festival, which, besides Bengali-based movies, will feature work from Italian and Middle Eastern filmmakers.

Mukhopadhyay said the events will show the public aspects of Bengali culture.

"Any big celebration, we always have a procession with lamps," Mukhopadhyay said. "So instead of lamps, we're doing torches. We always bring the symbolic presence of the light in all of our festivals, because that is a source of energy."