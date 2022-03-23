Ben Carson to be keynote speaker at New Jersey GOP leadership summit in Atlantic City

Ben Carson, the renowned neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration, will deliver the keynote address at the New Jersey GOP Statewide Leadership Summit at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City this weekend.

Carson is scheduled to speak Saturday during the event’s Speakers’ Series Luncheon from 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m. His address will be preceded by those from several federal and state legislators, including U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th ; U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd; and former state Sen. Tom Kean. New Jersey Republican Chair Bob Hugin will give welcoming remarks at the beginning of the luncheon at 1 p.m.

State Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, is also listed as a scheduled speaker.

There is a full itinerary of events scheduled for the leadership summit, which begins Friday. There will be discussions about voting that day, including an event titled “Vote by Mail, Early Voting, Voter Reg. & Election Integrity Training Seminar.” A similarly themed event, titled “Securing the Vote — Ensuring the Integrity of the Election Process” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Another seminar, titled “Restoring Law & Order” is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, where Republicans are set to criticize the law-enforcement policies of the Biden and Murphy administrations.

There is a scheduled celebration of the success Republicans encountered in statewide and local races last November at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The GOP did well in municipal races, ousted longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney and came far closer than expected in their efforts to defeat the reelection bid of Gov. Phil Murphy. The 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli set to deliver thank you remarks on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

