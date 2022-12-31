Believe It or Not, Ripley's museum is closed

Associated Press
It's the final days of Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — Believe it or not, an iconic part of the city’s Boardwalk has closed.
The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum shut its doors Saturday after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or small humans.
“Thank you to everyone who has visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum over the past 26 years. We hope we’ve helped you create wonderful memories,” the museum wrote Friday
Management previously said the museum was closing because its local franchisee is reaching the end of its agreement with Ripley’s.
“They’re going to reimagine the space and come up with something new and fresh for the future,” said Chris Connelly, the museum’s manager.
The museum opened on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue on June 22, 1996, between the Bally’s and Resorts casinos.
It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action and curious passersby.
Manager Chris Connelly has been with Ripley’s for 25 years. He said the Atlantic City museum is closing because its local franchisee is reaching the end of its agreement with Ripley’s.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
122122-pac-nws-ripleys
A skeleton of the Jersey Devil greets visitors by the entrance.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
122122-pac-nws-ripleys
Sammy Gray, left, and Cheyenne Wray, of central Pennsylvania, look at the matchstick version of the Sydney Harbor Bridge on display.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
122122-pac-nws-ripleys
On December 19, 2022, in Atlantic City, visitors to Ripley's Believe It or Not came to take a last look at the curiousities on display before the business closes it's doors at the end of the month. (l-r) Trish Schiavone and Shannon Leeds, from Williamstown and Pittman, take a look at a collection of nautical themed items.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
122122-pac-nws-ripleys
On December 19, 2022, in Atlantic City, visitors to Ripley's Believe It or Not came to take a last look at the curiousities on display before the business closes it's doors at the end of the month. Cody Leeds, from Pittman, looks over a collection of whale bone tools.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
122122-pac-nws-ripleys
Trish Schiavone, of Williamstown, cozies up to a real dummy.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
