 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Believe It or Not, Ripley's museum is closed

  • 0

It's the final days of Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — Believe it or not, an iconic part of the city’s Boardwalk has closed.

The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum shut its doors Saturday after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or small humans.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum over the past 26 years. We hope we’ve helped you create wonderful memories,” the museum wrote Friday in a post on Facebook.

Management previously said the museum was closing because its local franchisee is reaching the end of its agreement with Ripley’s.

“They’re going to reimagine the space and come up with something new and fresh for the future,” said Chris Connelly, the museum’s manager.

People are also reading…

The museum opened on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue on June 22, 1996, between the Bally’s and Resorts casinos.

It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action and curious passersby.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News