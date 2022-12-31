Believe It or Not, Ripley's museum is closed

ATLANTIC CITY — Believe it or not, an iconic part of the city’s Boardwalk has closed.

The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum shut its doors Saturday after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or small humans.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum over the past 26 years. We hope we’ve helped you create wonderful memories,” the museum wrote Friday in a post on Facebook.

Management previously said the museum was closing because its local franchisee is reaching the end of its agreement with Ripley’s.

“They’re going to reimagine the space and come up with something new and fresh for the future,” said Chris Connelly, the museum’s manager.

The museum opened on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue on June 22, 1996, between the Bally’s and Resorts casinos.

It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action and curious passersby.

