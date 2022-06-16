Beesleys Point neighbors seek to stave off change

UPPER TOWNSHIP — For years, probably decades, not much happened on Bayaire Road, a shady cul-de-sac lined with single-family houses built in the 1960s and ’70s.

Recently, neighbors banded together to oppose a plan to create a winery on a former Christmas tree farm nearby. More recently, some of the same neighbors have come to Upper Township Committee asking for more controls on short-term rentals.

Residents were back at the committee meeting this week, asking for more limits on house rentals handled through internet sites like VRBO and Airbnb. Their concern was for a specific house, one they told the committee was rented to young people each weekend, and used as a party house.

Neighbors told committee that the property was advertised as sleeping up to 14 people.

“I look at it as a business in a residential neighborhood,” said Ed Price, who lives nearby.

Usually, when there are complaints about party houses in shore communities, noise is the first complaint. That has not been the case here.

Price said there has not been much noise coming from the property. Still, he and other residents want new limits on the use, citing increased traffic and other concerns.

“It’s unbelievable how many cars they bring into your neighborhood,” Price said.

In previous meetings, when residents asked for limits on short-term rentals, township administrator Gary DeMarzo said the township already has laws and ordinances that prevent disruptive behavior and loud parties.

Maria Busz, who also lives nearby the house in question, said that is not enough to address the concerns of the neighborhood.

“The Beesleys Point area is a prime spot for investors to buy up properties and alter the neighborhood,” Busz said. “There will be no property left for young families.”

She also said there had been no problems with undue noise from the property since neighbors spoke at the last meeting.

“They were quiet and on their best behavior,” she said. “If they were noisy, I would have called the police, but this is about fixing the issue, not harassing the neighbors.”

Among the suggestions from neighbors are a limit to rentals of a week or less.

There was no action from Township Committee on the issue, but Mayor Curtis Corson expressed sympathy for the neighbor’s concerns about the use.

“It’s not something we want to encourage, I don’t think, because it’s basically a hotel,” he said. “The septic is not designed for that.”

But he again sounded a cautious note as well, citing the Strathmere section of the township, where weekly rentals are common in the beachfront village.

Some of the concerns with increased traffic and a change to the character of the neighborhood were similar to those raised about a plan to create Ocean City Winery at a former Christmas tree farm. The plans include a tasting room.

The owner has agreed to have the entrance to the facility on Route 9 rather than on Bayaire Road, but neighbors remained skeptical, and the township had attorneys present at a Monday meeting of the Cape May County Agricultural Development Board.

Both the township and a group of neighbors challenged the initial notice of a previous meeting, at which the board certified that the property is a farm, according to attorney Colin Bell who represents the winery owner Michael Halpern.

In the coming weeks, he will submit what’s called a site-specific agriculture management plan for the winery. Bell maintains that approval of that plan by the agriculture board would allow the proposal to move forward without review by the township Zoning Board or Planning Board, under New Jersey’s Right to Farm law.

The land, a little over five acres, was already preserved farmland when Halpern bought it, Bell said on Wednesday. It cannot be developed as residential units or used for other purposes, Bell said.

“There’s really no question on that. There’s nothing you can do on it but farm and do other agricultural activities,” he said.

One of the people objecting to the winery plan at previous meetings was identified on Monday as the owner of the rental property on Bayaire Road. Victor Nappen, the father of Township Committee candidate Victor Nappen II, was said the be the owner of the VRBO property by some of the neighbors.

At previous meetings, Nappen had said the winery plan would disturb the very quiet neighborhood. Attempts to contact Nappen for an interview this week were not successful.

An advertisement for the property posted to airbnb.com cites its proximity to a vineyard, as well as to the Tuckahoe Inn, Yesterday’s and the beaches of Ocean City.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

