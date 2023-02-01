Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mays Landing store

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Mays Landing location, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the New Jersey-based retailer said the store would be shuttered "in the coming months," but did not provide an exact closing date.

The store is located in the Hamilton Commons shopping plaza off the Black Horse Pike, minutes from the Hamilton Mall and Consumer Square.

The spokesperson said that the company's decision to close the store was made while it works with its advisors to consider its finances and future.

The store's associates have been informed of the closure, the spokesperson said. Store-closing sales have begun and will continue throughout the coming weeks.

The company said last month it was planning to shed $80-100 million, coming with it an unspecified number of layoffs.

"While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, local customers can find their favorite products online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app," the company said in a statement.

The retailer also has stores in Middle Township and Manahawkin.

Earlier this month, the company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third.

Sales slid 33% to $1.26 billion for the three months that ended Nov. 26 from $1.88 billion a year earlier. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key metric of the retailer's health, dropped 32%.

Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected higher revenue of $1.43 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.