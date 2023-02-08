STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close its Manahawkin location while it faces uncertainty about its finances, according to a list of store closures issued by the company on Tuesday.

The store is located at 205 Route 72. A closing date wasn't listed.

A representative for the company did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Manahawkin store is one of 150 Bed Bath & Beyond preparing to close as it faces financial challenges.

One of those stores on the retailer's list includes its store in Mays Landing. The store is located in the Hamilton Commons shopping center on the Black Horse Pike.

The company's store on Route 9 in Middle Township is not on the list.

The company announced the closures on Tuesday, adding that it has raised about $1 billion through preferred stock and warrant offerings to acquire its common stock, money it intends to spend on shedding debt.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year.

According to a regulatory filing, it will have closed more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sell beauty and household products.

The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.