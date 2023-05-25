Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EGG HARBOR CITY — Lori Giegold wasn't expecting Thursday to be the day when she'd again have a taste of being back in Vernon, Sussex County.

Lying in bed Thursday morning in her New York Avenue home, her boyfriend stormed into the bedroom, she said, showing her video of a bear sniffing her trash can.

"He's like, 'You want to see something really crazy?'" said Giegold, 51, recalling the moments before seeing the doorbell camera footage.

When she lived near a wildlife refuge in Sussex County, Giegold encountered bears often, she said.

"Having bears in my backyard was an everyday thing," she said. "For a second, it didn't click with me, but then I was like, 'Holy crap, I'm not up in Vernon anymore. This is South Jersey."

A timestamp showed the bear passing by her home at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.

Giegold believed the bear to be young but not a small cub.

She'd been around bears before, including a time when one came within feet of her, which made Thursday's footage not as startling as it might for others.

"He had to be about 600 pounds, and I just kind of froze and was like, "OK, I'm not going to panic,'" Giegold said of her encounter while in North Jersey. "He kind of sniffed at me, turned around and just walked on his way."

Egg Harbor City police followed up with Giegold, later contacting the Division of Fish and Wildlife to report the sighting. Hours later, police updated their Facebook page to say the animal was also spotted crossing Duerer Street near Norfolk Avenue.

It was unclear whether the Division of Fish and Wildlife would probe the sightings further.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the division, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Some may consider bear sightings an oddity for South Jersey, but they're not as rare as may be perceived.

Like on Thursday, a bear in June 2005 likely picked the city as a place to call home. Law enforcement reported seeing the animal in backyards, in one case watching it move while only separated by a chain-link fence. In another sighting, the bear was seen from the city's rail station by a passenger waiting for a train to Philadelphia.

Some as far as Galloway Township reported seeing the creature that year.

A decent amount of the city is made of wooded area stretching into portions of Wharton State Forest.

Mayor Lisa Jiampetti was made aware of the bear early Thursday morning. She said the city likely won't take further action besides cautioning people about how to act if they spot the animal.

"We'll see where he goes," Jiampetti said. "He might just be visiting and move on to another community."

Police told locals to not approach the bear if it's seen.

If someone is face to face with a bear, they should make themselves appear big, shouting and clapping their hands, according to a tip sheet from the Division of Fish and Wildlife.

There's a chance the bear may have come from a far-out area in the woods, Jiampetti said.

"Bears are wanderers," Jiampetti said. "They'll travel miles. Who even knows where the bear came from?"

Giegold doesn't know where her visitor came from, but she hopes people will leave it alone.

"They're so beautiful," Giegold said. "I just hope nobody bothers it and let it live its life."