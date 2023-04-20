UPPER TOWNSHIP — Pints 4 Pets, an organization based in Camden County, presented a $3,000 check to Beacon Animal Rescue on Friday.
Amy Osborn, president of Pints 4 Pets and a former Miss New Jersey, presented the check to members of the no-kill, volunteer-based rescue.
The funds were raised as part of Pints 4 Pets' annual fall fundraising event for animal rescues in South Jersey.
