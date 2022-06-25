Beachstock 2022 brings daylong party to Margate

MARGATE — All day Saturday, beachgoers in the city stopped on their way to and from the beach at Beachstock 2022.

The free-to-attend beach party ran from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. behind the Margate Library.

There were performances by rock cover band Non Clue Trio, country singer Nikki Briar, South Pacific Island Tahitian Drums, Polynesian Dancers, Samoan Fire Knife Dance and the Emerald Isle Irish Dancers.

Band captain Pat Walton and the West Deptford-based Jersey String Band were dressed in their Mummers outfits, posed for photos and performed for about an hour as people walked by.

A tiki beach bar, several lounges and other activities were available.

Dozens of people played cornhole in the center of the area ahead of a tournament. Air Circus Kite Shop gave free lessons and demonstrations.

There was a sand sculpture of SpongeBob SquarePants characters being worked on by Sandcreation in Absecon. It was fitting, as "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" was set to be aired in the evening.

Sidestory was scheduled to cap the night with a 90-minute set, playing music from all genres.

