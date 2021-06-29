Beachgoers try to beat the heat in Ventnor, Atlantic City

As temperatures scorched New Jersey and much of the East Coast, crowds of people flocked to the beaches in Ventnor and Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon, trying to beat the heat.
Through the haze that formed along the shore, brightly colored umbrellas and towels could be seen for miles with groups of residents and tourists alike enjoying cold beverages and ice cream.
“Everyone wants to be at the beach,” said Alex Sarkar, 16, who was checking beach badges on the Ventnor Fishing Pier. “That’s when we get the most people, when there’s a heat wave.”
While an unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, the East Coast was entering its second heatwave in this, the first full week of summer.
Extreme temperatures in the Pacific Northwest were breaking records, while closer to home, they were sending folks scurrying to a familiar location: The shore.
Sarkar said he was staying cool during his shift by keeping an ice cold bottle of water nearby at all times.
Clayton Fletcher and his daughter, Antonella, made the trek from New York City to avoid the sweltering forecast.
“I saw the weather was going to be 92 (degrees) in the city," Clayton said. "Thank god it was cooler here.”
Clayton and Antonella said the cool ocean water was particularly refreshing.
Ben Parman, 33, was visiting Atlantic City from Phoenix, Arizona, and said the heat was nothing extreme but the humidity was taking a toll on him.
“I’m used to standing outside and golfing in 115-degree weather," Parman said. "But as soon as it gets humid I’m done."
For Rob Boselli, a roofer working on a house on the Ventnor Boardwalk, working near the ocean provided some much-needed relief.
"It’s hotter up on the roof, but we’re getting a nice breeze off the ocean,” Boselli said. “If we do copper work then it gets a lot hotter because the metal attracts the heat.”
(Press Staff Meteorologist Joe Martucci and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Lytton's official high temperature today June 27, 2021 is 46.6 C. Lytton BC now holds the record for Canada's all time maximum high. The previous record was 45.0 C set on July 5, 1937 at Yellow Grass, and Midale, SK.— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 28, 2021
