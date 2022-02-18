Beached horseshoe crabs get ride from Stockton students back to the ocean

VENTNOR — Elizabeth Parsons spent last Saturday enjoying South Jersey’s peculiarly warm February weather by walking on the beach.

She wasn’t, however, expecting to have nearly 100 stranded horseshoe crabs accompanying her, especially with a looming frost that would have killed them.

“It was an eerie sight,” said Parsons, an Atlantic City schoolteacher. “It made my heart sick.”

With a freeze imminent, she decided to flip them over and return them to the ocean at the beach off Baton Rouge Avenue in Ventnor.

Parsons’ brother, Dale, is a partner in Stockton University’s Marine Field Station’s oyster restoration project. He put her in touch with Christine Thompson, assistant professor of marine science, who began searching for Stockton students to help.

Ian Jaworowski, a sophomore marine science major and treasurer of the Marine Science Club, was at the field station working on a coral tank for the Aquarium and Aquaculture Club when he got a text looking for volunteers to save the stranded animals.

“I finished up quickly because I wanted to get down there to help,” Jaworowski said in a news release from Stockton.

The warm weather was later replaced by cold, icy air fueled by strong winds throwing sand across the beach as the nearly 100 horseshoe crabs lay stranded in the water. Many, unfortunately, died in the frigid air, Jaworowski said, but some were lucky enough to be rescued.

One, rescued by Marine Science Club member Mackenzie Briggs, fidgeted its legs when she picked it up and found its way into the waves when she placed it into the ocean.

Jaworowski grew up in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County, but he discovered at an early age he had a passion for the coastline and its animals.

“When I watched ‘Jaws,’ instead of being terrified, I was intrigued by the character Hooper, the biologist, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Jaworowski said.

Horseshoe crabs spend winter offshore on the continental shelf, in about 20-60 feet of water, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Jaworowski theorized that the high winter winds ignited a strong swell that pushed the animals ashore.

Quinn Whitesall, a 2012 marine science graduate and current student in Stockton’s Coastal Zone Management PSM program, was reminded by her Facebook memories that horseshoe crab strandings are not an uncommon winter occurrence. She has seen this happen before along the Jersey Shore, she said.

Whitesall is a habitat restoration coordinator for the American Littoral Society and works with volunteers to tag and survey horseshoe crabs in May and June, during spawning season.

“Storms off the coast churn up the water, the crabs get caught in the currents and then get stranded on the beach. They can stay out of the water for a period of time,” Whitesall said.

She described their “accordion-like” gills as “pages of a book.”

“The gills need to stay damp to get oxygen. They can’t breathe when they dry,” she said.

When crabs get flipped upside down, the sun can dry out their gills, especially in the summer.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says turning the animals over to help them back into the water is permissible, but that people shouldn’t collect or survey them without a permit.

“Just be careful and pick them up by the sides of the shell, not the tail,” the agency said.

