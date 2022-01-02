'Beached Cars of Brigantine' calendar released for 2022

BRIGANTINE — Local calendars often feature picturesque scenes of nature at the Jersey Shore.
At Brigantine, these scenes can include the natural phenomenon of beached cars.
Andy Grossman, owner of the RipTide Bait and Tackle fishing store, is now selling the 2022 edition of the “Beached Cars of Brigantine” calendar. Accompanying each month of the calendar is a picture of one of the several cars that sink into the sands of Brigantine beach every year.
“Most of the people tell me it’s funny, that it’s crazy,” Grossman said. “When you live in Brigantine, you understand how the beach is, but most of these people (that get stuck on the beach) aren’t people that live here.”
Brigantine is the rare city in South Jersey that allows people to drive four-wheel-drive cars onto the beach as long as they have the proper city permitting for their vehicles. Devil-may-care drivers who try to make their way to the shoreline without permitting and in vehicles incapable of driving on sand soon find themselves moored to the dunes or out by the water without hope of escape.
“It’s OK in the beginning because it’s hard-packed sand, some of the entrances have hard-packed sand, but as soon as you drop off, it goes right down to the soft sand,” Grossman said.
Grossman regularly gets called to tow stuck cars from the sands. Before towing them back to the road, he takes a photograph of the car, an image that then has a chance of going in the next year’s calendar. Grossman said he blurs out faces and licenses plates and then selects the most interesting cars for the calendar.
Grossman said the idea for the calendar began as a joke among him and his friends before he started actually releasing them in 2020. The product has grown considerably in popularity in the two years since, with Grossman saying he is on pace to sell about 300 calendars this year.
“The first year, it was almost like a challenge, like somebody said, 'Oh, you should make a calendar,’ and as a joke I said, ‘You know what? Maybe I will,’” Grossman said. “And it burned a little fire under me, and I collected up the pictures and sent them over to one of my guys, and they printed out a calendar.”
The novelty has won praise, particularly from who do ride onto the Brigantine beaches regularly. Darin Thorn, founder of Brigantine Beach 4x4, a club of enthusiasts who drive on the Brigantine beach, said he and his fellow drivers find the calendars funny.
Thorn’s opinion seems to be reflected in the broader community of people who ride up onto the beach. On the Brigantine Beach 4x4 Facebook page, which Thorn founded, photographs of the calendar’s cars are posted on the page and receive scores of comments, likes and laughing reactions from amused locals. And getting posted on that Facebook page has proved to be good marketing for the calendars. The 4x4 Facebook page has about 2,700 members, a number Thorn said is approximately 45% of the total number of beach-driving permits issued by the city each year. Merchandise for the Brigantine Beach 4x4 club can be found in Grossman’s RipTide Bait and Tackle store.
Thorn said sharing pictures and having fun with driving on the beach was an important community outlet, a realization he had during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were out there one day on the weekend, I was with my wife, and I said ‘you know what, I feel like all of us here need some kind of organization or group or something to share knowledge about driving on the beach and just share pictures,” Thorn said.
A good cause
The calendars do more for the community than give people a laugh. A portion of the proceeds from the calendars goees to the True Spirit Coalition, a nondenominational Brigantine charity that provides food and other aid to those in need, especially during the holiday season. The first year Grossman produced the calendars, in 2020, all revenue generated by the calendars was given to the charity. Owing to the increased cost of printing and shipping amid national supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market, Grossman can afford to give a fifth of the proceeds to charity this year. Grossman notes that his donation to True Spirit will still total $1,000.
The choice to make the calendar sales a charitable venture was motivated by what Grossman describes as the need to give back to a community that has given him support over the years.
“When I donate, I like it to go back into my town because the town’s been good to me,” Grossman said. “We like to donate back to the city and keep it local.”
Grossman said the people whose cars are towed in the photographs are usually not offended to see their mishaps memorialized in the calendar. Some even seem to compete for a spot in the calendar.
One driver has been in the calendar twice, first with a blue Corvette from around 1968 and then with an antique jalopy car. The driver’s wife later asked Grossman whether the antique car made it onto the cover page over a Tesla that Grossman had towed. Grossman recalled that she was disappointed to learn that he had chosen the Tesla.
“Evidently, he’s not mad that he’s on the calendar,” Grossman said of the driver, noting that he later shipped the man's wife a copy of the calendar for free. “It’s just fun, and people look forward to it.”
The 2022 calendars are on sale for $25 and can be purchased at the RipTide Bait and Tackle store. One can also visit the link beachedcarsofbrigantine.com to purchase the calendars.
The popular novelty does not appear to be going out of fashion anytime soon. Grossman noted he already has gotten a picture of his first car for the 2023 calendar.
