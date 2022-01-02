'Beached Cars of Brigantine' calendar released for 2022

Grossman regularly gets called to tow stuck cars from the sands. Before towing them back to the road, he takes a photograph of the car, an image that then has a chance of going in the next year’s calendar. Grossman said he blurs out faces and licenses plates and then selects the most interesting cars for the calendar.

Grossman said the idea for the calendar began as a joke among him and his friends before he started actually releasing them in 2020. The product has grown considerably in popularity in the two years since, with Grossman saying he is on pace to sell about 300 calendars this year.

“The first year, it was almost like a challenge, like somebody said, 'Oh, you should make a calendar,’ and as a joke I said, ‘You know what? Maybe I will,’” Grossman said. “And it burned a little fire under me, and I collected up the pictures and sent them over to one of my guys, and they printed out a calendar.”

The novelty has won praise, particularly from who do ride onto the Brigantine beaches regularly. Darin Thorn, founder of Brigantine Beach 4x4, a club of enthusiasts who drive on the Brigantine beach, said he and his fellow drivers find the calendars funny.