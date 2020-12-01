Beach trees in Ocean City bring joy in a tough year

Most years, they would travel to Reading, England, over Christmas to see their family. That trip is not practical this year, they said, but they still want to celebrate.

“You have to find ways to put a smile on your face in these crazy times,” said Neil Holloway.

“You feel like so many things have been taken away from you this year, it’s nice to have something special like this,” said McElwee.

Last year, she simply planted the tree in the sand like a beach umbrella, which worked fine. This year, she buried a tree stand, put the tree in place and covered it, making everything much more secure.

The tree has already drawn some new traditions. For instance, McElwee wrote the names of her three children on shells to decorate the tree. More shells with more names were quickly added. This year, McElwee collected a bucket of clam shells and left colorful markers in the sand for people to add their own shells.

She said she heard about a family from Boston whose little girls died very young. They were regular visitors to Ocean City. Someone added the girls’ names to the tree, McElwee said, which she heard was very meaningful to the family.

“I said to myself, this is something we need to do,” McElwee said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}