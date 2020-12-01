Beach trees in Ocean City bring joy in a tough year

OCEAN CITY — On a brilliantly sunny Sunday afternoon, an improvised line forms around an unlikely pine tree at the North Street beach, as strollers and visitors try to maintain the recommended distance while each getting a chance to snap a photo or add a shell.
Propelled by social media and a search for safe ways to celebrate the holidays, the brightly decorated tree has drawn increasing attention, as has another at the other end of the island, put in place at 55th Street.
Dana Stow, a regular summer visitor to the town, took a trip from Williamstown with her family to see the tree and to stroll the beach. She said there are few safe options for outings with her family. This seemed like a nice way to bring in the holiday season.
Placing the tree was a spontaneous idea last year, according to Sue McElwee, who is responsible for placing the tree at North Street this year.
“Me and two other moms last year thought it would be a great idea for some family photos,” she said. “Then we were like, ‘let’s leave it up.’ We had no idea it would be such a popular thing.”
Images of the tree have been widely shared on Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites.
That’s how Neil and Joanne Holloway of Upper Township found out about the trees. They were at the tree on 55th Street getting a photo with their children, Sophia, 6, and Isabella, 3, to share with their family.
Most years, they would travel to Reading, England, over Christmas to see their family. That trip is not practical this year, they said, but they still want to celebrate.
“You have to find ways to put a smile on your face in these crazy times,” said Neil Holloway.
“You feel like so many things have been taken away from you this year, it’s nice to have something special like this,” said McElwee.
Last year, she simply planted the tree in the sand like a beach umbrella, which worked fine. This year, she buried a tree stand, put the tree in place and covered it, making everything much more secure.
The tree has already drawn some new traditions. For instance, McElwee wrote the names of her three children on shells to decorate the tree. More shells with more names were quickly added. This year, McElwee collected a bucket of clam shells and left colorful markers in the sand for people to add their own shells.
She said she heard about a family from Boston whose little girls died very young. They were regular visitors to Ocean City. Someone added the girls’ names to the tree, McElwee said, which she heard was very meaningful to the family.
“I said to myself, this is something we need to do,” McElwee said.
She did not get any permission to place the tree, she said. The beach cleanup crews like it and leave it in place. She planned to remove the tree last year after New Year’s Day, but someone beat her to it. The tree and the shells disappeared.
She was surprised over Thanksgiving weekend when the shells returned. Someone drilled holes in each and hung them on a stretch of dune fence.
“It was a nice surprise. I have an idea who did it, but I’m not totally sure,” she said.
Other surprises have also appeared, including decorations and the addition of solar powered lights.
The tree at 55th Street is new this year. McElwee said she was contacted by resident Melanie Stampone, who wanted to place a tree in the south end. McElwee thought it was a nice addition.
“We’re new to Ocean City,” Stampone said. “When I saw it posted, I thought, ‘what a great idea.’”
She and her family live in Pennsylvania, bought a second home in Ocean City last year, and this year spent a lot of time there over the summer and beyond, including spending Thanksgiving in the beach town. She said she saw some people write they wished they had a tree in her neighborhood at the south end of the island.
“I thought, well, that’s easy enough,” she said. She went and got a tree and had her husband, Rich, help her put it up on the beach.
“He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Just get the shovel and follow me,’” Stampone said. She described it as an easy way to spread some joy to finish off a difficult year. She visited the tree to get some photos with her three children on Sunday, adding that they had to wait in line as well.
“I stop by every day. It’s so cute to see people decorate it,” Stampone said.
McElwee said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. On a Facebook page, multiple residents and visitors expressed their appreciation for both trees.
“Thank you so much from (a) 50th st resident. My grandsons loved it and got pictures with it yesterday,” wrote one woman.
“Sue McElwee thank you so much for bringing so much joy! I hope that the tradition continues,” wrote another about the North Street tree. Several other commenters described them as “Christmas miracles.”
“Making OCNJ our home. Moved in July to OC and making this our first Christmas on south end. Thanks Melanie and all who make OC so special in this COVID holiday season,” reads another comment.
“I haven’t heard anything negative,” said McElwee. She and her family began visiting Ocean City from their home in Pennsylvania five years ago. This summer, they moved to Ocean City year-round.
“We have four children and they thrive down here with the surfing and the skateboarding,” she said.
