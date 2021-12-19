Beach tags for Wildwoods look less likely, at least for now

"Now is just not the time," said Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera. He cited recent labor shortages, saying it will be difficult to staff up a beach tag team, and added that there will be two new members of the Board of Commissioners in January as a result of the November election.

In previous interviews, and last week, Cabrera said he believes beach tags are on the way to the Wildwoods, sooner or later. It’s not fair to keep looking to local taxpayers to fund the beach operations, he said early this year.

Byron is looking at the potential revenue.

“I’ve said this before: There are already beach fees in the Wildwoods. They are called taxes,” he said.

Currently, the full cost of the lifeguards, of beach maintenance and other expenses fall to municipal taxpayers, he said.

That money could be used for other purposes, Byron said, possibly allowing the city to accelerate long-term plans for the reconstruction of the Boardwalk. The first phase of that project began this year, but with a total cost estimated in the tens of millions of dollars, the complete work is expected to drag on for years.