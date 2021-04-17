Beach sweeps among several Earth Day-related events in Atlantic, Cape May counties

Wilson, an Atlantic City native, said the beach didn't have as much litter as he had expected going into the day.

"I've lived here my whole life, so I thought it would be a lot dirtier," he said.

Volunteers not from the area saw it differently, however. Shawn Hitchens and Lily Feldman traveled from Marlton, Burlington County, and using a sheet of paper given to them by the Clean Ocean Action beach captain on the Boardwalk, tallied at least 50 bottle caps they had picked up within their first hour.

"For the beginning of the season — and the season hasn't even started yet — there's a lot out here," said Hitchens, 24. "We've combed the same area multiple times, and you keep finding stuff."

The two said they decided to come to the shore simply to do their part to protect the environment.

"If everybody does a little, it goes a long way," Hitchens said.

Cori Sheperis and Jennifer Jerome shared that philosophy. The friends, traveling from Blackwood, Gloucester Township, and Mount Laurel, Burlington County, respectively, come to the beach every weekend in the spring, summer and early fall. They're used to picking up trash they see during their visits, so the volunteer effort wasn't much of a stretch for them.