 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Beach replenishment to return to Ocean City this fall

  • 0

OCEAN CITY — As the remnants of a powerful storm crashed into Jersey shore beaches, bringing days of strong winds and high tides, the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday announced a $21.5 million contract to rebuild the beach in downtown Ocean City.

Work could start in November.

The timing of the announcement appears coincidental. The project has been under discussion throughout the year, part of a long-term federal commitment to the city’s beaches.

The Army Corps has been returning sand to the city’s beaches for 30 years, since an initial federal beach project in 1992. On Monday, the same day that the remnant of Hurricane Ian threw powerful waves at the city’s beaches, officials announced that a contract had been approved with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois, to add 1.2 million cubic yards of sand from offshore to the beaches from 14th Street to the jetty at Seaview Road.

People are also reading…

The project is part of a partnership between the Army Corps Philadelphia district, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the city of Ocean City.

The plan calls for sand from offshore to be pumped onto the beach and then graded into an elevated berm.

The project is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events.

“The Army Corps will issue a Notice to Proceed in October 2022 with construction estimated to start in November 2022,” reads a statement from the Army Corps.

The cost of the work will be divided between the state, the city and the federal government. 

Before the first federal beach project three decades ago, high tides would reach under Ocean City's Boardwalk daily. On Monday, during a severe storm, the high tide reached the dune in some areas of the city's downtown, but the dune remained intact and in most areas there was still room on the beach as well. 

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

Experts say that Hurricane Ian is shining a spotlight once again on the vulnerability of the nation’s barrier islands and the increasing cost of people living on them. Florida's Sanibel Island was hard hit by the storm. Homes were destroyed. Two people have been confirmed dead. And Sanibel's lone bridge to the mainland collapsed. Barrier island communities like Sanibel anchor tourist economies that provide crucial tax dollars. But the cost of rebuilding them is often high because they’re home to many high-value properties. Jesse Keenan is a real estate professor at Tulane University. He questions whether such communities can keep rebuilding as hurricanes become more and more destructive from climate change.

More on: Beach erosion

The angry seas and northeast winds will continue to bring storm surge. Given this is happening over a long period of time, there will be beach…

What we saw on Monday

What we saw on Monday

It was a cold, windy, wet Monday. Temperatures fell through the 50s into the 40s during the day on a strong north to northeast wind.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Danish Queen strips four of her grandchildren of their royal titles

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News