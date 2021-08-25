Beach patrols from throughout South Jersey to pitch in as Cape May honors fallen lifeguard Inferrera

CAPE MAY — Lifeguards from throughout the region plan to pitch in on the beaches of Cape May so members of that community's Beach Patrol can attend the funeral of Norman V. Inferrera III in his hometown in Pennsylvania.

Inferrera, 16, died Friday after a surf boat accident while on duty as a lifeguard in Cape May, the first guard to die in the line of duty in the city’s history.

His story has resonated throughout the state and around the country, with sympathy pouring in from all over.

City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to name a beach in his honor.

"I think I speak for all of us when we say our hearts and prayers go out to the Inferrera family," Mayor Zack Mullock said during the meeting. "Thank you, Norman, thank you to the family and our prayers are with you."

Murphy orders flags at half-staff for Cape May lifeguard Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday ordered U.S. and New Jersey flags at half-staff at all state bui…

Council voted to introduce an ordinance renaming the beach at Reading Avenue for Inferrera. The measure still requires a public hearing and final vote to take effect.

"I can tell you right now it will pass unanimously," Mullock said after the meeting.