Beach patrols from throughout South Jersey to pitch in as Cape May honors fallen lifeguard Inferrera

CAPE MAY — Lifeguards from throughout the region plan to pitch in on the beaches of Cape May so members of that community's Beach Patrol can attend the funeral of Norman V. Inferrera III in his hometown in Pennsylvania.
Inferrera, 16, died Friday after a surf boat accident while on duty as a lifeguard in Cape May, the first guard to die in the line of duty in the city’s history.
His story has resonated throughout the state and around the country, with sympathy pouring in from all over.
City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to name a beach in his honor.
"I think I speak for all of us when we say our hearts and prayers go out to the Inferrera family," Mayor Zack Mullock said during the meeting. "Thank you, Norman, thank you to the family and our prayers are with you."
Council voted to introduce an ordinance renaming the beach at Reading Avenue for Inferrera. The measure still requires a public hearing and final vote to take effect.
"I can tell you right now it will pass unanimously," Mullock said after the meeting.
The mayor also thanked the guards who have helped support the Cape May Beach Patrol. The city would not have been able to leave beaches unguarded to accommodate all of the lifeguards who wanted to attend the funeral on a summer day.
According to Mullock, guards from Brigantine, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, the Wildwoods and Cape May Point will help protect the city's beaches.
"If you're lucky enough to be on the beach over the next couple of days, maybe walk by one of the stands and say thank you," Mullock said.
During the same brief special meeting, council approved a resolution setting the framework for the out-of-town guards protecting Cape May's beaches, as recommended by city attorney Christopher Gillin Schwartz.
The guards will be paid by their towns, with Cape May reimbursing the towns for the time. As summer comes to a close, beach patrols throughout the region have experienced staffing shortages as college-age lifeguards return to school. Cape May officials say beach patrols from throughout the state offered to help.
Gov. Phil Murphy this week ordered that New Jersey and American flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Friday in Inferrera's honor.
Inferrera was alone in a surf boat near the Reading Avenue beach last Thursday when it overturned in a wave. He was badly injured.
Fellow lifeguards quickly pulled him to the beach and began resuscitation efforts while the ambulance responded. Inferrera was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center before being transported by helicopter to Cooper.
He died Friday evening.
A viewing is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, the family stated in his obituary. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The family will receive visitors starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Family members have so far not responded to requests for an interview, but they have communicated to the public through social media and through Inferrera’s obituary. The family knew him by the nickname "Champ" and said he worked tirelessly to train himself to become a lifeguard.
“Champ was living a lifelong dream this summer by working as a lifeguard for the Cape May Beach Patrol,” family members wrote in the obituary. “He enjoyed biking and fitness, and was learning to surf this summer.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cooper Foundation, supporting Cooper University Medical Center, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103, or to another charity. Condolences may be offered at phoenixvillefuneralhome.com.
