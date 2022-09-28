Beach patrols flagged for violations after 2021 lifeguard deaths

State inspectors found procedural violations among an unspecified number of beach patrols this summer as part of an inspection program inspired by the deaths of two Jersey Shore lifeguards last year, including one in Cape May.

After inspecting 58 beach patrols in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties, the Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health discovered violations of boat hazard assessments, boat hazard assessment certifications, lightning policies and record-keeping, the Department of Labor said Wednesday in a news release.

Penalties won’t be issued for the violations if the municipalities move to abate the errors, the department said.

The inspection program was launched to help make beach patrol operations safer for lifeguards after last year’s fatal accidents, the department said.

Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera III, 16, was fatally injured in August 2021 after his Beach Patrol boat capsized off the city’s Reading Avenue beach.

Keith Pinto, 19, was stationed at a lookout tower in Berkeley Township when he was killed by a lightning strike that same month.

“Norman and Keith were valued young members of their communities, their squads and this state who gave their lives in protecting their fellow New Jerseyans and guests visiting our shoreline,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement. “This beach safety initiative was a vast and critical undertaking, and as a result, our Jersey Shore destinations are now more aware and better equipped to address boating and lightning safety issues.“

After Pinto and Inferrera’s deaths, compliance officers were sent to their respective beach patrols to investigate. After learning of the potential boat- and lightning-related hazards faced by beach workers, PEOSH commissioned a large-scale inspection to increase awareness of boat and storm dangers in the lifeguarding industry, the Labor Department said.

“We are glad the State of New Jersey agrees that safety should be our number one priority,” Capt. Mark Dileo of the Surf City Beach Patrol, which earned a satisfactory inspection, said in a statement. “We maintain high standards to keep our lifeguards and our beaches safe, and this is reflected in everything we do while our lifeguards perform their daily duties, which include training, water surveillance, making rescues, and providing first aid.”