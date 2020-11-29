Beach House Grille in Ocean City closes its doors after 30 years

OCEAN CITY — The Beach House Grille closed its doors on Nov. 22 after serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner on Ocean Avenue for 30 years.

The decision to close the restaurant was more of a “property thing,” said Paul Landi. Paul and Kathy, both 58, owned and operated the restaurant since 1990.

“The property that our restaurant sits on, we’re a block from the beach in the hotel/motel zone, it’s a pretty valuable piece of dirt,” Paul said. “When we bought it all those years ago, we knew it would be.”

Over the years, the Landis have been approached by developers wanting to buy the property. This year just seemed like the right time to sell.

“With our kids grown and out of the house coupled with the mess that this summer was with the pandemic, we kind of made the decision that this is the year to go,” he said.

Developers told the Ocean City couple that the property will be turned into three residences.

While they sold the property, they still own the business and may look to reopen at a new location, but that idea is still up in the air, Paul said.