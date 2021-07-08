Beach Haven residents, council seeking solutions to disruptive teen crowds

Still, said Council President Jaime Baumiller, the state government has made it difficult for police officers to do their jobs.

"I did read some of the juvenile justice reform act, and it was just so alarming to me," Baumiller said. "There's just warning systems. There's not even fines any longer. I encourage everyone to read this, as well, because when we have a group of 100, 200 adolescents, we're not going to take any police officers off the street to make examples when we just can't do that."

Making matters worse, Mayor Colleen Lambert said, is the fact that the kids are aware of the law.

"I didn't see it, but I was told firsthand that there was a posting on Facebook or one of the social sites," Lambert said, "that (said), 'Meet down at Taylor Avenue in the Butler Park area and the cops can't touch us.' So yes, they all know their rights and what they can and can't do."

A number of residents argued that kids should be punished with fines and arrests as that's the risk they faced when they were younger.

Janet Drew said that while consequences are necessary, jumping to an arrest could cause significant trauma.