Beach Haven residents, council seeking solutions to disruptive teen crowds

BEACH HAVEN — Borough residents said Fourth of July weekend was one of the worst they've ever seen when it comes to crowds of rowdy teenagers.
Despite this, officials say their hands are tied in correcting the issue.
The Beach Haven Borough Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the large crowds of teens that disrupted traffic, businesses and residents Saturday night. Members of the community want to see them charged, but a directive from Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal restricts such actions as a last resort in an effort keep children out of the criminal justice system.
Beach Haven is not the first South Jersey town to publicly acknowledge this kind of problem. Ocean City residents and visitors complained in April about teenage bicycle riders amassing on the Boardwalk. The city responded by holding an event to teach kids about safe bike riding.
More than 200 residents attended Thursday's council meeting in person and virtually.
"I've been on this street for 42 years," said Patrick Adams, an 11th Street resident. "I've never seen anything like this. I've watched those (cop) cars go from 11th Street to 10th Street for an hour and a half — almost two hours — and the kids stand in the street saying, 'You can't touch me. You can't do nothing to me.'
"Has (Gov. Phil Murphy) left you with anything you can do to charge these kids with?"
According to the council, several hundred teens gathered around William L. Butler Park for Teen Night. The crowd spilled out onto the nearby streets and residential areas, with some claiming businesses were trashed or forced to close early out of fear of potential destruction.
Grewal's directive outlines responses law enforcement may use to divert youth from the justice system, including curbside warnings and station house adjustments, which bring parents to the station with their children to discuss resolutions. If officers deem these informal solutions unlikely to be effective, they can resort to formal charges and detainment; but this is reserved for the most serious cases.
The council, as well as a few dozen residents during the public comment portion of the meeting, tossed around ideas to disperse future crowds. Because everyone agreed the issue comes from teens that are mostly from out-of-town, some suggested putting an end to their stop on the shuttle service that picks people up from Manahawkin and drops them off along Long Beach Island.
Police Chief James Markoski said to address the crowd, the shuttle service will soon offer pickups at 11 p.m., an hour before the borough's midnight curfew. Currently, the service ends at 10 p.m.
Still, said Council President Jaime Baumiller, the state government has made it difficult for police officers to do their jobs.
"I did read some of the juvenile justice reform act, and it was just so alarming to me," Baumiller said. "There's just warning systems. There's not even fines any longer. I encourage everyone to read this, as well, because when we have a group of 100, 200 adolescents, we're not going to take any police officers off the street to make examples when we just can't do that."
Making matters worse, Mayor Colleen Lambert said, is the fact that the kids are aware of the law.
"I didn't see it, but I was told firsthand that there was a posting on Facebook or one of the social sites," Lambert said, "that (said), 'Meet down at Taylor Avenue in the Butler Park area and the cops can't touch us.' So yes, they all know their rights and what they can and can't do."
A number of residents argued that kids should be punished with fines and arrests as that's the risk they faced when they were younger.
Janet Drew said that while consequences are necessary, jumping to an arrest could cause significant trauma.
"It sets them down a road," Drew said. "It statistically shows they're more likely to have future problems. That doesn't mean there shouldn't be consequences, but I hope that we look for solutions that don't involve arrest, which I think is the point of New Jersey's law."
The council announced it will wait to see what, if anything, happens this weekend and discuss any new developments during a meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday.
