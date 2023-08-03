BEACH HAVEN — The curfew for anyone under 18 is now 10 p.m., according to an ordinance adopted by the Borough Council at its July 27 meeting.

Previously, the curfew was midnight. The beach curfew is 9 p.m.

"We've had a lot of challenges with the midnight curfew. A lot of kids have been hanging out in large groups and damaging private property," said Mayor Nancy Taggart Davis. "Since other municipalities have earlier curfews, Beach Haven has become a magnet for kids under 18."

Elsewhere on Long Beach Island, Ship Bottom and Barnegat Light also have a 10 p.m. curfew for minors, while Long Beach Township and Harvey Cedars have a midnight curfew. Surf City has no curfew.

Davis said kids "engaged in a constructive activity," such as playing mini golf or getting ice cream, will not be bothered. Kids walking home from work will also be fine.

"Most of us would prefer no curfew, but we have to think about the well-being of our community as a whole," Davis said.

Other shore towns have taken similar steps this summer to prevent large groups of juveniles from gathering.

In June, Ocean City changed its curfew for minors to 11 p.m., shut down beaches at 8 p.m. and banned backpacks on the Boardwalk after 8 p.m., citing issues such as underage public intoxication, shoplifting and fights.

Sea Isle City introduced a 10 p.m. curfew in March, and Wildwood recently established a midnight curfew.